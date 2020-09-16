Sheffield Utd and Liverpool agree on fee for Rhian Brewster – report

Sheffield United and Liverpool are rumoured to have agreed on a fee for 20-year-old forward Rhian Brewster.

This news comes from Twitter – via the Fourth Official – but was backed up by reliable sources Graeme Kelly and ‘Moley’ (formerly known as the Anfield Mole).

Agree. If he’s saying it, it’s on — Graeme Kelly (@GraemeKelly1) September 16, 2020

It’s easy to scoff at rumours that originate on online if you’re not in the social media bubble, but these lads seemingly know their stuff.

We at Empire of the Kop can’t comment on the accuracy of the Fourth Official’s claim, but our sources confirm Sheffield is seen as a favourable destination for a loan deal.

According to the Star, talks took place over the weekend and the Blades are said to be confident of fending off interest from Aston Villa to sign Brewster.

Sheffield Utd have a similar playing style to Jurgen Klopp’s Reds – and as stated in the report, this is believed to play a role in convincing the German the youngster will be in good hands.

A move to South Yorkshire could be exactly what Brewster needs – the 20-year-old proved himself at Swansea City last season, with 11 goals in 22 appearances in the Championship.

Staying in the Premier League this year is arguably more important than remaining at Anfield. Should Brewster prove himself at the very top level, he’d instantly become a viable option for Klopp.