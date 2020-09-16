(Video) Jamie Carragher jokes he’s a better manager than Gary Neville

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher and former Manchester United star Gary Neville have forged an unlikely friendship in their new careers as broadcasters.

The duo were enemies on the pitch, but are now seemingly best mates off it as they frequently appear together on Sky Sports for match coverage.

Ahead of Liverpool’s opening fixture for the new Premier League season, Carragher saw an opportunity to sit on Marcelo Bielsa’s bucket on the sidelines and took it.

The Scouser joked that he isn’t anywhere near the standard of the Argentine, but is certainly a better manager than former Valencia boss Neville!

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV) and skip to 0.17: