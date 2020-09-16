(Video) Liverpool stars look very sharp in smart new Nike pre-match gear

It still seems a little weird that Liverpool are rocking Nike, to be honest!

Adidas, Reebok, Warrior and New Balance are likely the brands many fans associate with the Reds, but now the biggest of the lot are the manufacturer at Anfield.

So far, the gear by Nike for the new season has been received well by supporters – and it’s easy to see why.

At Empire of the Kop, one of our favourite pieces is the new pre-match jacket. It has a solid white band running through the middle, somewhat reminiscent of a classic Boca shirt.

The Reds wore this new jacket at Anfield over the weekend prior to kick-off – and you can take a look at it in the video below (via LFC TV) if you skip to 2.25.