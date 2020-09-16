(Video) New angle shows the incredible height Virgil leapt for headed goal v. Leeds

Contrary to what the 4-3 scoreline may suggest, Liverpool played well against a feisty Leeds United at Anfield over the weekend.

Mo Salah was the stand-out performer for the Reds with a hat-trick of goals, but Virgil van Dijk netted a great header in the first-half.

The high-flying Dutchman leapt well above everyone else to claim an Andy Roberson corner as he powered the ball into the goal.

In the latest instalment of Inside Anfield, a new angle from the one we all saw on the TV shows just how high van Dijk jumped for the header – incredible – he’s like a salmon!

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV) and skip to 4.51: