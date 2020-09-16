(Video) New angle shows the incredible height Virgil leapt for headed goal v. Leeds

(Video) New angle shows the incredible height Virgil leapt for headed goal v. Leeds

Contrary to what the 4-3 scoreline may suggest, Liverpool played well against a feisty Leeds United at Anfield over the weekend.

Mo Salah was the stand-out performer for the Reds with a hat-trick of goals, but Virgil van Dijk netted a great header in the first-half.

The high-flying Dutchman leapt well above everyone else to claim an Andy Roberson corner as he powered the ball into the goal.

In the latest instalment of Inside Anfield, a new angle from the one we all saw on the TV shows just how high van Dijk jumped for the header – incredible – he’s like a salmon!

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV) and skip to 4.51:

