Wolves-linked Oxlade-Chamberlain states Liverpool title ambitions

Liverpool fans were mighty surprised to hear the substantial claim on Twitter from @GrizzKhan that Wolves have bid for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain a few days back.

We’re not sure how much credit to give the suggestion, but it went viral online nonetheless.

Spurs and Newcastle have enquired about Alex Oxlade Chamberlain. Wolves have made a substantial bid #LFC — Grizz* (@GrizzKhan) September 13, 2020

Ox has so far not featured for Liverpool after picking up a pre-season injury – and it would massively surprise us if Jurgen Klopp allows the departure of such a versatile player who can play in three or four different positions – despite his proneness to injuries.

As for Ox, he seems entirely focussed on the upcoming campaign – and has stated that we won’t be regarded as a special team until we win the Premier League more than once.

“For any top team, the challenge is obvious,” the Reds’ No.15 told Goal.com, cited by the official website.

“It’s one thing to win something once, and we shouldn’t downplay that, but to do it consistently, season on season, is what makes a team special.

“Look at the greatest teams in history, the Liverpool teams of old who have made this club what it is, they did it every year, not just once. That’s our main goal.

“I look back to the season before, when we missed out by a point. People looked at it and thought ‘what more can you do?’. Ninety-seven points and you still don’t win it? How do you improve? But we just got our heads down, we worked even harder and we went the distance again. r

“That’s hard to do. You can go two ways; you can either question yourself and think ‘can we really do that again?’ or you can get your head down and go again.”

After all, we were 18 points clear of Pep Guardiola’s side last term – and had won the title with seven games to spare.

We hope they may still have a hangover from their European disaster v Lyon – and even if they don’t – will be putting all their eggs into the Champions League basket.

And even if City are strong throughout, we have the capacity to be as well. If we’re still beating good sides like Leeds when our defence is having a poor day, that’s a good sign.