Zouma says Chelsea’s “weapons” will hurt Liverpool as he issues PL title warning

Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma thinks the Londoners shouldn’t be scared of Liverpool this weekend as the Reds travel down south.
The 25-year-old Frenchman believes new signing Timo Werner and Kai Havertz can cause the defending champions some problems.
Speaking to the Express, the centre-half claimed Chelsea’s “weapons” will hurt Liverpool. “They have a great front three, but we also have our weapons,” he said.
“We can hurt them. It will be a great game to watch. Last season Liverpool completely dominated the season, they had a great run of wins.
“They hardly lost. But this is another year. Everybody starts from zero. We will see what we can do.”
Chelsea’s free-spending summer does mean they’ve improved their options vastly, but we’re not convinced they’ve signed anyone better than what Liverpool already have.
Werner picked up a knock in the Blues’ opening fixture and Christian Pulisic is a serious doubt for the weekend, manager Frank Lampard has confirmed.
Chelsea have enough depth to still give the Reds a tough game, of course – especially away from home, but it’d certainly make the champions’ job a bit easier if they had to sit this one out.
The Reds travel to Stamford Bridge on Sunday night to face the Londoners in what will be the first real blockbuster fixture of the Premier League season.
It won’t be easy there – it never is – but we’re backing Jurgen Klopp’s men all the way once more this season.
