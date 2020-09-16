Zouma says Chelsea’s “weapons” will hurt Liverpool as he issues PL title warning

Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma thinks the Londoners shouldn’t be scared of Liverpool this weekend as the Reds travel down south.

The 25-year-old Frenchman believes new signing Timo Werner and Kai Havertz can cause the defending champions some problems.

Speaking to the Express, the centre-half claimed Chelsea’s “weapons” will hurt Liverpool. “They have a great front three, but we also have our weapons,” he said.

“We can hurt them. It will be a great game to watch. Last season Liverpool completely dominated the season, they had a great run of wins.