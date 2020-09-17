Andy Robertson makes Steve Bruce declaration, comparing his old boss to Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson is currently working under perhaps the best manager in world football, Jurgen Klopp.

But he’s worked with several big names in the game before, including Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce – during their time at Hull City.

The Scot was signed by the Englishman from Dundee United as he was quietly becoming one of the best left-backs in the world.

In his new book ‘Now You’re Gonna Believe Us‘, Robbo details how Bruce made a cheeky request during Liverpool’s game against Newcastle last season.

“Some managers have a knack of saying the right thing at the right time to get you to respond in the right way,” he revealed, via an exclusive in the Daily Star.

“[Klopp] is obviously like that and another is Bruce, who was a big influence on me at Hull City. This time, as manager of Newcastle, he wouldn’t be giving me any motivational speeches to spur me on.

“‘Hey Robbo, any chance you could stop running?!’ I turned around and there he was, grinning from ear to ear.

“I couldn’t stop myself from bursting out laughing. ‘Sorry gaffer,’ I said, before launching the ball up the line and racing forward to join the attack.

“He played such an important role in my career, bringing me into English football with Hull City and helping me improve my game to such a level that a club like Liverpool ended up signing me.

“Hull came in for me when I was at Dundee United and, to be honest, English football scared me a bit at that time but Steve convinced me, telling me I was definitely good enough and that he would look after me.

“I genuinely think that if he had not been so positive and encouraging, I would have stayed in Scotland.

“Some managers have that ability to get you on board just through their own integrity and Steve definitely falls into that category.”

We at Empire of the Kop love that Robbo still has a healthy relationship with one of his former managers, and it’s nice to hear about a side of Bruce we didn’t know of.

Liverpool certainly owe a lot to the Newcastle boss – if the Scot remained in his homeland and didn’t jump over to the Premier League, he may never have been noticed by our scouts.

Klopp has mentioned Robbo’s past with Dundee and Celtic before, but if he didn’t have top level experience he mightn’t have signed for the Reds.

But he did – and he’s now one of the best full-backs in the world. Robbo’s new book will be out very soon and you can purchase here.