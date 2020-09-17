Bayern boss Flick confirms Thiago is off to Liverpool & has already said his goodbyes

Liverpool look set to confirm the signing of Thiago Alcantara very soon, with Bayern Munich’s manager saying he “can only congratulate” the Reds for landing the midfielder.

Speaking in a press conference earlier today, Hansi Flick confirmed the Spain international is on is way to Merseyside to play for the Premier League champions this season.

“Thiago is an extraordinary player and was very important for us. My coaching team and I enjoyed working with him. It was very emotional as we said goodbye,” he’s quoted as saying by iMiaSanMia.

“I can only congratulate Liverpool as they got a great player and especially a great person. Thiago gave the team a lot of options and made us unpredictable, he solved things in ways you don’t expect.”

MORE: How Liverpool could line-up with Thiago as signing looks imminent

Flick’s comments provide some great insight to a player we know little about on a personal level – and what he’s said will be like music to Jurgen Klopp’s ears.

We know all about Thiago’s ability on the pitch, but his versatility and willingness to solve problems, as stated by the Bayern boss, has quantifiable worth.

According to the Daily Mirror’s Dave Maddock, Thiago is due to undergo his Liverpool medical today and could even make his debut next week.

The midfielder will inherit the No.6 shirt left behind by Dejan Lovren, who signed for Russian Premier League side Zenit Saint Petersburg earlier this summer.

Throughout the window it was speculated that the Reds would need to move on midfielder Gini Wijnaldum to accommodate Thiago, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Sky Sports report the Netherlands international held positive talks with Klopp last week, amid strong links with the new-look Barcelona under Ronald Koeman.