Bayern CEO confirms Thiago has left German champions for “great wish” Liverpool

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has confirmed the departure of Thiago Alcantara ahead of a proposed move to Liverpool.

The news broke early on Thursday morning, with The Athletic, Sky Sports and the BBC all confirming that the Reds have an agreement with the German champions.

As revealed exclusively by BILD, Rummenigge said it was Thiago’s “great wish” to join Liverpool.

“We reached an agreement with Liverpool this morning. it was the great wish of Thiago,” is the full quote, as you can see in Christian Falk’s tweet below:

Thiago is reportedly due to undergo his Liverpool medical today and could even make his debut for the Reds in the League Cup next week against Lincoln City.

That’s according to Daily Mirror journalist Dave Maddock, who has suggested the deal could be wrapped up very quickly.

The midfielder will be able to pick up his favoured No.6 shirt at Anfield, which was left vacant when defender Dejan Lovren left the club earlier this summer.

Throughout the window it was speculated that the Reds would need to move on midfielder Gini Wijnaldum to accommodate Thiago, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Sky Sports report the Netherlands international held positive talks with Klopp last week, amid strong links with the new-look Barcelona under Ronald Koeman.