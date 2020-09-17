‘Here we go!’ Fabrizio Romano confirms Thiago to Liverpool is ‘100% completed’ and length of contract

Thiago’s contract will run until 2024, just as Jurgen Klopp’s does!

The player will imminently be signing for Liverpool after a fee was agreed with Bayern Munich for services.

James Pearce of the Athletic broke the news first this morning, and now respected transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has delivered his infamous ‘Here we go!’ meaning the deal has been finalised…

He also claims the Spaniard will pen a four year deal, which will mean he’ll stay at Liverpool until his 33rd birthday – enough time to wrap up a few titles – we hope!

Thiago Alcantara will sign his contract as new Liverpool player until June 2024. The agreement is 100% completed also with the player as with Bayern Münich [€30m add ons included]. The official announcement is just a matter of time… here we go! 🔴 #LFC #Thiago #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 17, 2020

We’d suggest that this is the most marquee signing at Anfield since Liverpool got Fernando Torres in 2007.

Virgil van Dijk and Alisson were gargantuan deals, but neither had achieved anything like what Thiago has so far – and neither were (at the time) as big a name as the Champions League winning Spaniard.

And we’re very, very excited to see what he can do in Liverpool’s midfield this season.

Bring it on.