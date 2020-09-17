How Liverpool could line-up with Thiago as signing looks imminent

Liverpool have agreed a fee of around £27million for Bayern Munich star Thiago Alcantara, according to James Pearce and Simon Hughes of The Athletic.

This news hit supporters of the Premier League champions pretty hard, with loads of Twitter users going mad for the latest update on the saga.

Throughout the summer it was speculated that the Reds would need to move on midfielder Gini Wijnaldum to accommodate Thiago, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Jurgen Klopp and the Netherlands international held positive talks last week, amid links with Ronald Koeman’s Barcelona, according to Sky Sports.

Midfield is the most competitive area of Liverpool’s team, and now there is a new superstar set to join the pack – so how will the Reds line-up?

Assuming Klopp isn’t going to change his formation, Thiago would be best suited occupying one of the roles either side of the holding midfielder.

The Spain international is an elite-level player and capable of playing in any central position, but this is where he’d be best suited in the current Liverpool team.

Initially, he’ll likely face an embedding period – but it won’t be long before he’s threatening to cement a regular place in the starting eleven.