‘I’m shaking’: Many Liverpool fans react to news Reds have agreed a fee for Thiago

Many European journalists have be talking up a Liverpool move for Bayern Munich star Thiago Alcantara and it’s finally happened.
On Thursday morning – The Athletic, with a host of other media outlets, shared the news that the Reds had agreed a fee of around €30million for the midfielder.
The news hit social media pretty hard, with Liverpool supporters overwhelmingly excited by links between the Spain international and the Premier League champions.
A back and forth between journalists local to the Merseyside club and media in Europe and South America made for a very confusing time for fans following the saga.
But it now appears it’s all over and Liverpool have got their man, with the uber-reliable Simon Jones and James Pearce claiming a fee has now been agreed with Bayern.
With reports from Europe and South America claiming a personal agreement has already been struck with the player, it now seems a matter of time before it’s official.
Liverpool fans on Twitter have been going mad for the news, with one excited supporter replying to a Pearce tweet with “I’m shaking, is this real?‘
It is now! And loads of other faithful fans have been reacting online. Take a look at some select tweets below:
