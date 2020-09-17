(Image) Virgil van Dijk likes Thiago tweet as transfer deal begins to take shape

Liverpool have agreed a fee of around £27million for Bayern Munich star Thiago Alcantara, according to James Pearce and Simon Hughes of The Athletic.

This news hit supporters of the Premier League champions pretty hard, with loads of Twitter users going mad for the latest development in the saga.

It seems the latest update has reached the players too – as Virgil van Dijk has ‘liked’ a tweet by Times journalist Paul Joyce about the (likely) new singing.

The message was detailing that Thiago will take the No.6 shirt at Liverpool. Take a look at the image below: