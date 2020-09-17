Initial fee for Thiago only £22m – Sky Sports

Liverpool look set to sign Thiago from Bayern Munich, with a €30m package agreed with the Germans – as reported by the Athletic this morning.

But Sky Sports are reporting that the initial fee will only be £22m, meaning that the other £5m will be included in add-ons.

This seems like even more of a bargain for a player of immense talent who recently won the Champions League Final and was widely regarded as the best player on the park that included Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Liverpool are close to a deal for Thiago Alcântara! pic.twitter.com/pVh5U5bzn2 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 17, 2020

Sources close to EOTK have told us this morning that a deal might be wrapped up by the weekend – which would be even better!

Thiago won’t play v Chelsea, obviously, but the hype around his potential arrival will hopefully spur an already brilliant side onto a great performance.

Jurgen Klopp has always loved Thiago as a footballer, and now he’ll get the chance to work with the 29-year-old for the final four seasons at Liverpool.