Michael Edwards manages to get through key financial element to secure Thiago deal – only costs us £5m this year

Liverpool will only spend £5m on Thiago this year – which helps the club massively in these uncertain financial times due to Covid-19.

According to Dave Maddock on Twitter, this was vital in getting the deal over the line – as the Reds will pay for the Spaniard over the course of four years – and not in a lump sum.

This seems to us like another Michael Edwards masterclass, in short.

So basically LFC will pay only around £5m this year, the rest in yearly instalments. — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) September 17, 2020

We’re pretty sure the deal will now be wrapped up by the weekend – and maybe even this evening – with nothing standing between confirmation bar a medical.

There’s obviously the chance of that going wrong – but it is very, very slim.

Thiago’s arrival will mean Liverpool potentially have the strongest group of midfielders of any side in Europe, especially when choosing them for just three positions.

A squad that needed strengthening has immediately become one that looks insanely strong in multiple departments.

What. A. Signing!