Thiago deal to be wrapped up before Liverpool face Chelsea

There’s obviously no chance of Thiago starting at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, but by then, he might well be officially a Liverpool player.

This morning, James Pearce of the Athletic broke the huge story that a €30m fee had been agreed with Bayern Munich for his services.

In the past, once the renowned Liverpool correspondents receive information from the club that a deal is all but done – it doesn’t take long before the club announces it. Look at Takumi Minamino and Kostas Tsimikas from this summer and January.

After all, the journalists all tweeted at the same time this morning, meaning it was an embargoed story provided by Liverpool FC itself and not just agents and the like.

Following the Virgil van Dijk/Jurgen Klopp Blackpool incident from 2017, there is no way that would happen if Liverpool had any doubt surrounding the transfer.

Thiago will now head to Merseyside for a medical and be unveiled in the not too distant future.

When asked whether Thiago would be done by Saturday, a source very close to the club told EOTK, ‘hopefully’.

We’re sure fans will now be tracking flights from Munich to John Lennon!