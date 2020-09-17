Thiago is signing for Liverpool, but there’s even more good news on top that fans should take note of

Thiago looks set to sign for Liverpool. The Reds have agreed a €30m fee with Bayern Munich for the Spaniard’s services – and we know that personal terms were sorted a long time ago.

The Athletic website crashed this morning, with so many fans wanting to read the story about the deal of the summer!

Thiago is a world-class player, perhaps the best deep-lying playmaker on the planet, and could make a massive difference to our Premier League and Champions League push this term.

But crucially, it looks like we’re not going to have to sell Gini Wijnaldum to make it happen!

Dom King from the Mail confirmed as much during his tweet today – and Sky Sports news are peddling the same.

Liverpool have made the first move in their attempt to sign Thiago Alcantara. They have contacted Bayern Munich, who want £27million. The move is not linked to any other midfielder leaving — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) September 17, 2020

That means that not including Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Curtis Jones – Jurgen Klopp has to choose between Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Wijnaldum and THIAGO for three midfield spots.

What an absolutely incredible list of options!

Marko Grujic will be offloaded, as will Harry Wilson, but the squad looks much, much stronger with the imminent Thiago arrival.