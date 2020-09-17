Thiago will undergo Liverpool medical today and could make debut next week – report

Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara is expected to sign for Liverpool in the coming days after a fee of around £27million was agreed with Bayern Munich.

That’s according to the uber-reliable duo James Pearce and Simon Hughes, who in their piece for The Athletic say the Reds had finally made their approach.

Dave Maddock of the Daily Mirror followed this news up by claiming Thiago will undergo his Liverpool medical today and could make his debut as soon as next week.

Thiago will undergo medical today, after #LFC agreed a deal worth around £26m with Bayern. He has accepted terms on a 4 year contract – fee is £20m down, with £5-6m depending on add-ons. Will wear no 6. Player could make his debut….in the EFL Cup at Lincoln next Thursday!!!! — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) September 17, 2020

Obviously, it’s very unlikely if Thiago signs in time he’ll actually be used in the League Cup – but it does highlight the suggestion this deal is going to be concluded quickly.

The midfielder will inherit the No.6 shirt left behind by Dejan Lovren, who signed for Russian Premier League side Zenit Saint Petersburg earlier this summer.

Another notable detail in the update from Maddock is the nature of the deal that’ll bring Thiago to Anfield: £20million with a further £6million in add-ons.

Even if the clauses are simply appearance based, it’s a steal and yet another absolute masterclass by the powers that be behind the Premier League champions.