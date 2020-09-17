Thiago’s Liverpool shirt number – as length of contract also emerges

James Pearce is sending the Liverpool Twitterverse crazy today – and he should make no apologies for it!

The Athletic journalist broke the news this morning that a €30m fee has been agreed with Bayern Munich – and now he’s going to drip-feed his hungry followers more great content throughout the day.

According to Pearce, Thiago’s deal will run until 2024 and he’ll get the no.6 shirt, which is a bit of a no-brainer considering it’s the only available shirt between 1 and 11 that isn’t no.2. And more importantly, it’s his favourite number and the one he’s donned at Bayern!

The options for Jurgen Klopp in the middle are now incredible. He has Fabinho, who is world-class. Jordan Henderson, a brilliant captain and last season’s Player of the Year. Naby Keita, in his best moment for Liverpool and fully fit – and the exceptional Gini Wijnaldum – a club legend.

That’s before discussing James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones!

