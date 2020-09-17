Thiago’s Liverpool shirt number – as length of contract also emerges

James Pearce is sending the Liverpool Twitterverse crazy today – and he should make no apologies for it!

The Athletic journalist broke the news this morning that a €30m fee has been agreed with Bayern Munich – and now he’s going to drip-feed his hungry followers more great content throughout the day.

According to Pearce, Thiago’s deal will run until 2024 and he’ll get the no.6 shirt, which is a bit of a no-brainer considering it’s the only available shirt between 1 and 11 that isn’t no.2. And more importantly, it’s his favourite number and the one he’s donned at Bayern!

Four-year deal for Thiago who will wear the No 6 shirt. #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) September 17, 2020

The options for Jurgen Klopp in the middle are now incredible. He has Fabinho, who is world-class. Jordan Henderson, a brilliant captain and last season’s Player of the Year. Naby Keita, in his best moment for Liverpool and fully fit – and the exceptional Gini Wijnaldum – a club legend.

That’s before discussing James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones!