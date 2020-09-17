(Video) Robertson can’t help but smile when asked about Thiago joining Liverpool

Liverpool have agreed a deal with Bayern Munich to sign Spanish international Thiago Alcantara for around £27million, with The Athletic first to report the story this morning.

It’s pretty much a done deal, with every journalist close to the Reds – from Paul Gorst to Chris Bascombe – confirming the news.

Andy Robertson was speaking to Sky Sports earlier today and wasn’t giving too much away, not dissimilar to Jurgen Klopp who said there was “nothing” going on.

The Scot said told reporters “wait and see until it’s confirmed and I can sit down and talk about his qualities” which is quite the opposite of a denial!

Take a look at the video below (via Football Daily):