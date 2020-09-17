(Video) Smiley Klopp coy over Thiago despite strong reports LFC have agreed a fee with Bayern

Liverpool have agreed a deal with Bayern Munich to sign star midfielder Thiago Alcantara for around £27million, with The Athletic being the first to break the story.

It’s pretty much a done deal, with every journalist close to the Reds – from Melissa Reddy to Paul Joyce – confirming the news.

But Jurgen Klopp is still hesitant to say anything, refusing to comment on the rumours and telling Sky Sports there’s “nothing” to say – unlike Andy Robertson, who was a little more willing to talk!

Honestly, the Liverpool boss can’t be expected to say anything just yet – give it a few more days and we’re sure he’ll be a bit more chatty!

Take a watch of the video below (via Football Daily):