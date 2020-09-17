What every big LFC journalist is saying about Thiago as Twitter explodes with confirmed €30m acceptance news

Liverpool fans lost the plot collectively this morning when news broke that the club is closing on Thiago from Bayern Munich – which will be the most glamorous signing of the FSG era.

At the same time, all the journalists close to the club said that negotiations were now at an advanced stage – apart from James Pearce in the Athletic – who went big and told his followers that a fee has in fact been agreed – at €30m!

Below, you can see their tweets, which all came out at the same time – proof that the news is official from the club and was embargoed until this morning.

We are very, very excited about the prospect of the Spaniard lining up in Jurgen Klopp’s midfield. Can you imagine a side that includes Fabinho, Thiago and Naby Keita? Or, Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum and Thiago? Wow – the 29-year-old is one of the very best players on the planet and it looks like he could soon be ours.

