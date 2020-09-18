Lewandowski salutes ‘magician’ Thiago upon Liverpool move… ‘Gracias Amigo’

Robert Lewandowski has thanked Thiago for the years the Spaniard has been supplying him with elite service from deep at Bayern Munich!

The message comes on Twitter, in response to Thiago’s farewell note to Bayern fans. He hasn’t confirmed he’s signing for Liverpool – but we can do that for you! A deal is done – it’ll be announced today.

The fact the the world’s best striker rated Thiago so highly is testament to his creativity. Hopefully Thiago will be able to form a footballing bond with our attackers nice and quickly – which will revolutionise the way we attack.

Now, the Reds can kill teams on the flanks, through the middle and both inside and outside of the box.