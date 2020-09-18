LFC could follow Thiago signing with risky but potentially brilliant loan deal after SPORT breaks story

Liverpool will bring Thiago in from Bayern Munich today. The player is on Merseyside, he’s had his medical and we expect to see him leaning at Melwood in the not-too-distant future!

We’d probably be happy with the transfer window at this point, but if Michael Edwards has more surprised in store, then we’re not going to complain.

According to Spanish outlet SPORT, Liverpool are increasingly interested in a loan deal for Ousmane Dembele.

SPORT were one of the early reporters of Thiago news back in the summer, by the way.

We have also been linked with Ismail Sarr of Watford, but Dembele would represent a much cheaper option at this stage as the relegated Hornets are hoping for £40m.

EOTK knows that Jurgen Klopp has long been an admirer of Dembele – and tried to sign him while the Frenchman was still at Rennes – but he chose Borussia Dortmund and then went to Barca for over £100m.

It’s fair to say it hasn’t worked out for Dembele in Spain, with injuries an issue, but also an immaturity in his character and a failure to work hard enough in training to earn his opportunities.

For this reason, we brand the deal a risk, although financially, it could be a good way to secure backup for the term, although we imagine Barca will still want a decent fee for the favour.