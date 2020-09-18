LFC on verge of signing Diogo Jota for £35m as incredible transfer Friday continues

Liverpool are closing in on the signing of Diogo Jota from Wolves – just hours after confirming the Thiago transfer this Friday afternoon.

This is according to Melissa Reddy in the Independent, and multiple other top journalists are backing the news, including Paul Joyce of the Times.

Wolves left Jota out of their squad for the EFL Cup tie last night – and it turned out it was because the 23-year-old is Liverpool bound.

What’s more, Wolves are buying Ki-Jana Hoever for £10m – which means the Reds are effectively buying Jota for £25m plus an Academy starlet – with the fee for the Portugal international £35m.

Fans of the Reds have been angry at a lack of business, but we’ve been encouraged by those close to the club to be patient.

And this is why – Jurgen Klopp will have a world-class midfielder and a very strong Premier League attacker at his disposal for this season’s title charge.

Wow.