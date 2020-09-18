Liverpool selling Hoever to Wolves for £10m+ as Michael Edwards does whole window in one day

What is in the water at Melwood today?!

We were extremely excited to see Thiago has signed, but the Reds are refusing to stop there.

We’re signing Diogo Jota from Wolves, with the Portuguese Anfield bound for around £35m – but we’re making £10m of that back because Ki-Jana Hoever is joining them for £10m and some add-ons based on performance!

Neil Jones has confirmed the news on Twitter, but sources have already told us it’s as good as done.

Ki-Jana Hoever, the teenage #LFC defender, is likely to join Wolves on a permanent deal. Move worth in excess of £10m with add-ons included. — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) September 18, 2020

This is good business by Liverpool. Hoever is a talent, but he’s dropped behind Neco Williams in the pecking order and has basically zero chance of minutes this season.

To get £10m for him, when we’re only spending £20m on Thiago, for instance, is a no-brainer.

With Thiago and Jota in, the squad is looking a heck of a lot stronger than it was at the start of this week.