Manchester United did go in for Thiago, but the Spaniard’s heart was set on Jurgen Klopp

Manchester United wanted Gareth Bale, Thiago and Sergio Reguilon this summer – but will end up with none of them.

The Guardian has reported via Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano that our rivals did fancy Thiago, who will sign for Liverpool imminently, but the midfielder only wanted a switch to play for Jurgen Klopp.

“Thiago is happy with the personal terms on offer at Liverpool and wants to join the club despite interest from Manchester United, which never advanced to a bid,” he writes.

“The midfielder made clear he wanted to leave Bayern and his preferred destination has always been Liverpool. He is an admirer of the team’s style under Klopp.”

With #ThiagoFriday trending on Twitter, it doesn’t look like it will be long before the 29-year-old is leaning at Melwood…

He’s one of the best midfielders on the planet – someone who combines creativity with control, composure and an ability to fight – too.

In essence, he’s basically the perfect Klopp midfielder – and someone we imagine will become integral to our way of playing quickly.

Last term, we relied on creativity from our fullbacks, but now with Thiago and a revamped Naby Keita, we have central players who can thread a pass – or loft one, or chip one or flick one.

Mo Salah and Sadio Mane must be salivating at the prospect, in short – as are we!