Thiago confirms Bayern exit on Instagram: ‘My decision is purely of a sporting nature’

Thiago has taken to Instagram to thank Bayern Munich supporters for their support, and confirm he is leaving the club.

He doesn’t go as far to say he’s signing for Liverpool – but considering he’s at Melwood having a medical and the deal has been agreed – we’re pretty sure we know where he’s headed!

Below, you can see the post a translation of the message he left for his (very almost, former) club.

“Yes, I have made the most difficult decision of my sports career,” it reads.

“I will close this chapter in this wonderful club, where I have grown as a player for seven years. Triumphs, joy and also hard times.

“But what I am most proud of is that I arrived in Munich as a young man full of dreams, and now I will leave completely fulfilled with a club, a history and a culture.

“Here, I learned to love a tradition, that I am now saying goodbye to, but which I will never forget. Mia San Mia.

“I have experienced fantastic moments: in this city, in Sabener Strass and in our beloved Allianz Arena.

“With my Bavarian family, who treated me so well, and loved me every second.

“My decision is purely of a sporting nature. As a soccer player, I want new challenges to develop myself further.

“Bavaria will always be my home. Thank you FC Bayern!”

It’s a great gesture from Thiago, and it says a lot about him as a person that he can leave a giant club, who wanted to keep him, in such harmony. It very rarely happens like that…

Thiago won’t play against Chelsea on Sunday, obviously, and we’d be surprised to see him in the EFL Cup side midweek – but at home to Arsenal might be a good time for the world-class Spaniard to make his bow.

The options at Klopp’s disposal now in the midfield are plentiful, varied and exceptional.