Thiago: Coutinho and Xabi Alonso told me to sign for Liverpool

Thiago is a Liverpool player, Reds.

How good does that sound?

The deal was made official this afternoon – and now we get to enjoy one of the world’s best midfielders amongst our rank.

The Spaniard has explained to Liverpool’s official website that both Coutinho and Xabi Alonso, who he’s spent time with at Bayern Munich, encouraged him to sign for their former club.

“Yeah, for sure. More than the football aspect because in the end, Liverpool is what it is for the last years, the last decades,” he began. “They were amazing, they performed and it is raising every year as much as you can, as much as they can, as much as we can, is what I should say. More than that, it is the family aspect, the life aspect – how is the city? Where to go. How was the life [here]? People like Philippe Coutinho and Xabi Alonso helped me a lot to take this last step. It’s really good.”

Thiago is the most high profile signing of the FSG era and will massively bolster our midfield – that it previously could be said lacked a creative spark.

But not anymore!

Thiago will complement the industry of Jordan Henderson and the physicality of Fabinho very nicely – and would equally work with Gini Wijnaldum and Naby Keita – not to mention James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones.

What an array of options at the boss’s disposal.

We play Chelsea on Sunday, and by then, we might have Diogo Jota wrapped up as well – with it looking increasingly likely that the Wolves winger will be a Red soon, too.