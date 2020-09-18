Thiago will be LFC’s third highest paid player – but he’s taken a pay-cut to join Liverpool

Thiago has not joined Liverpool for money, but because he was desperate to play for us under Jurgen Klopp – which makes his imminent arrival even more exciting.

The Athletic‘s James Pearce previously reported he’ll be on roughly £200k/w, which puts him just behind Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk in our wage structure.

The Spaniard is penning a four-year deal, meaning he could leave Liverpool aged 33 in 2024 when Klopp’s own contract is up – although we hope if all goes swimmingly they could both add a few more years to their respective stays!

Different numbers reported, but Thiago currently earns close to £208,000 weekly at Bayern. Considering he’ll be the third highest paid at our club [reportedly], he’ll be earning £160,000-180,000 weekly [Virgil & Mo' earn £180k-200k]. He’s taken a paycut to move to #LFC. — Daniel I. (@DannLFCTR) September 17, 2020

Obviously, Thiago’s package will be bolstered strongly with bonuses, as are all Liverpool’s players – which seems a smart way of running an elite club.

If we win things – the players earn huge amounts – but we can afford it as success directly increases income. If we don’t, we are at no major risk as our outgoings become much less.

Now, we’re just looking forward to seeing Thiago’s Melwood lean!