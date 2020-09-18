(Video) 13 minutes of Thiago making football look like art

Thiago is a phenomenal footballer, and any fan that knows his/her stuff won’t need a compilation video to tell you that.

But considering Liverpool will be signing the Spaniard today, we thought we’d share an absolutely boss one anyway.

About three minutes into this, we started chuckling at the sheer ridiculousness of Thiago’s technical skills and body feints in midfield – remembering that very soon – this will be what we’ll see in our side.

We now have a player of jaw-dropping creativity who is tactically astute and can win the ball back.

He’s basically Jurgen Klopp’s perfect midfielder!