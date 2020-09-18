(Video) Liverpool fans already have an absolutely class Thiago song

I woke up singing this, and am not in any way ashamed to admit it!
Thiago will likely be announced by the club today – with Liverpool already agreeing a deal with Bayern Munich and the Spaniard.
He’s been on Merseyside doing his medicals and whatnot – and the unveiling won’t take long.
On Twitter, Bradley Higgins has already nailed it with his chant – and went viral after suggesting a version of the chant to the tune ‘Cuba’ by the Gibson Brothers.
It’s absolutely quality and it’s a crying shame there’ll be no fans in Anfield waiting to serenade him with it just yet!
Thiaaaago, Thiago alcantaaara 🕺🏽😍🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/aFUZtdZhZT
— Bradley Higgins (@bradleyhigginss) September 17, 2020
Thiago song:
🎶Thiago, Thiago Alcantara
Thiago, Thiago Alcantara
He moves through the midfield like nobody does
The first time I seen you I knew this was love
Thiago, Thiago Alcantara🎶 pic.twitter.com/vMThzMRyJk
— Spion Kop (@TheKopHQ) September 17, 2020
