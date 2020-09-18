(Video) Thiago playing passes nobody else even saw

Liverpool’s move to sign Thiago is likely to be announced today – with the Spaniard on Merseyside competing a medical after a £20m (rising to £25m) deal was agreed with Bayern Munich for his services.

Fans cannot wait to see the world-class midfielder in action – and this video is only going to increase the excitement.

Below, you’ll see five minutes of Thiago playing passes that most players in his position wouldn’t even see – let alone have the technical ability to pull them off.

Imagine Mo Salah and Sadio Mane cutting in off their flanks and feeding from service like this.

That’s on top of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson out wide – our assist kings – doing their usual business.