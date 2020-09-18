We really hope Wayne Rooney’s Thiago comments from August ring true…

Wayne Rooney claimed that Liverpool will walk the title with Thiago amongst our ranks back in August, and as of tomorrow, that will be a reality!

The former Manchester United striker went as far to say that Thiago at Liverpool is a better signing than Lionel Messi for Manchester City, when the Argentine was linked with an Etihad switch…

“I think it is City or Liverpool [for the title]. Man United have a lot of potential in the players they have got but I still think they are a year away. Chelsea with the new signings will possibly need a year to get everyone on the same songsheet,” he said, cited in EuroSport.

“So I do think it is between City and Liverpool. And if Liverpool get Thiago from Bayern Munich, I think it is done.