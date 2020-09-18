We really hope Wayne Rooney’s Thiago comments from August ring true…

Wayne Rooney claimed that Liverpool will walk the title with Thiago amongst our ranks back in August, and as of tomorrow, that will be a reality!
The former Manchester United striker went as far to say that Thiago at Liverpool is a better signing than Lionel Messi for Manchester City, when the Argentine was linked with an Etihad switch…
“I think it is City or Liverpool [for the title]. Man United have a lot of potential in the players they have got but I still think they are a year away. Chelsea with the new signings will possibly need a year to get everyone on the same songsheet,” he said, cited in EuroSport.
“So I do think it is between City and Liverpool. And if Liverpool get Thiago from Bayern Munich, I think it is done.
“That is a better signing than Messi going to Man City.”
The brilliant thing about Thiago is he really amplifies the options at Jurgen Klopp’s disposal. The only (and it’s very slight) criticism of Liverpool creatively is that occasionally we look a little sterile centrally, with the players in that position more accustomed to holding their position, playing sensible balls and providing a platform for our fullbacks to get forward.
But now, we have Thiago and a fully-fit Naby Keita to pull strings
in midfield – meaning there are multiple ways Mo Salah and Sadio Mane can be serviced.
If Rooney is right and Thiago has the kind of impact we’re all hoping, Liverpool could well secure the title in 2020/21 and secure a legacy as one of the great English football sides.
