Bundesliga club register interest in Liverpool midfielder as Reds name their price

Borussia Monchengladbach have reportedly registered their interest in promising Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic.

That’s according to the Echo, who claim the Serbian international has also garnered attention from numerous other clubs – including Hertha Berlin.

Jurgen Klopp isn’t willing to allow Grujic to leave on another loan deal, so he’ll have to be sold this summer or remain until January at the earliest.

The same Liverpool Echo report also claims the asking price for the midfielder is £20million, a fair return on a player who has been contracted to the club almost as long as the boss.

MORE: (Video) What Nuno said about Jota hours before Liverpool transfer was confirmed

It’d be a shame to see Grujic move on – it does seem like the lad has a lot of potential, but it’s difficult to see where he’ll get game-time.

With the signing of Thiago Alcantara, even the senior most midfielders will be pushed back a peg.

As it stands, it seems Curtis Jones is ahead of Grujic in the pecking order, meaning if the Serbian stays he will be used to keep the fitness of other players up – as opposed to being selected for his own sake – if a move away fails to materialise.