Klopp says Thiago is so good he didn’t need to train with the team before LFC debut

New Liverpool signing Thiago Alcantara made his debut for the Premier League champions at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

The Spain international was brought on from the bench at half-time for captain Jordan Henderson, who was taken off as a precaution.

Speaking after the game, manager Jurgen Klopp said Thiago is the ‘perfect’ player for this situation – because he’s so good he doesn’t need to train with the team.

The full quote from the boss can be seen in Paul Gorst’s tweet below:

Klopp: "We decided for Thiago because even without training he is the perfect player for this situation. Ali saves a pen, Thiago debut, if Hendo is not hurt then it is perfect." — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) September 20, 2020

It goes against everything we know about Klopp – for him to put a new player straight into a big game like he did, but it tells you everything about Thiago.

Think about it for a moment…our No.6 it yet to train with the team and makes his debut by replacing the captain at half-time away at Chelsea – that’s insane!

Yet he come on and didn’t look a single note out of tune with the rest of the team. It may have only been 45 minutes, but it was a masterful display by one of the best midfielders in the world.

Hopefully Henderson isn’t injured and will be available for our next game, but at least we can rest assured knowing we’ve got very, very capable options in midfield.