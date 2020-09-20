La Liga bans Barcelona from signing Liverpool star Wijnaldum – report

Any plans Ronaldo Koeman possibly had to take Gini Wijnaldum to Barcelona this summer has now been thrown into serious doubt.

La Liga has banned its clubs from spending with reckless abandon this summer, and will force those who shell out to pay up to the Spanish government.

If Barcelona – or any other top flight club – agree a deal for a transfer, they will be obligated to double the fee and give it over to their country.

According to the Mirror, this money will be used to reimburse the Spanish government for what they paid out to La Liga clubs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Barcelona may be a sly club, having lured Phil Coutinho away from Liverpool in a suspect fashion, but we’re not sure how they’d get around this new regulation.

If truly enforced, the Catalans would certainly favour swap deals over straight transfers this month, likely ruling out plans they had for this window.

It’s fair to assume Wijnaldum will not be headed to Spain this year, unless Koeman is able to offer someone Jurgen Klopp likes – but that’s purely speculation!

We expected Barcelona will have a pretty silent summer hereon out.