Liverpool make contact for Ozan Kabak as Reds eye third deal in a week – report

Liverpool have reportedly reached out to Bundesliga outfit Schalke regarding the possible transfer of centre-half Ozan Kabak this summer.

It’s believed the German outfit are in a tight financial spot and could be willing to accept an offer of around £23millon for the defender from the Reds.

That’s according to well-connected Bundesliga journalist Chris Williams, who also claims Schalke would be hesitant to disrupt their dressing room.

Schalke sources confirm Liverpool have contacted them about Ozan Kabak. Official line – squad is settled & not for disruption now season is underway. Privately told an offer around €25m could force a rethink. — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) September 18, 2020

Kabak is a very promising 20-year-old centre-back and would be a fine addition to Liverpool’s squad, should a deal be agree before October 5.

Dejan Lovren left Anfield earlier this summer for the Russian Premier League side Zenit, and the Reds could do with a new fourth-choice option at the back.

While youngsters such as Billy Koumetio and Sepp van den Berg are able to play the odd game, they’re not suitable stand-ins for Joe Gomez or Joel Matip yet.

Fabinho is also capable of filling in alongside Virgil van Dijk, but the Brazilian is far too important to the midfield and shifting him back could upset the team’s balance.

As per Williams’ tweet, the potential transfer has only gone as far as ‘contact’ so far, so there isn’t too much to ponder yet – but it’s certainly one to keep an eye on.