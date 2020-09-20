‘Much more solid’: Many Liverpool fans react to Fabinho’s performance at centre-back

Liverpool were without Joe Gomez and Joel Matip when they travelled down to London this weekend to take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Fabinho was drafted is as a makeshift centre-half alongside the absolute stalwart that is Virgil van Dijk, and he did an acceptable job.

His performance in the first-half got Liverpool fans talking, some going as far as to suggest the Reds were ‘much more solid‘ with the Brazilian at the back.

Jurgen Klopp is said to be interested in bringing a new centre-half this summer if funds can be made available, but it seems Fab may be more than enough.

MORE: Bundesliga club register interest in Liverpool midfielder as Reds name their price

At least that’s what many Liverpool supporters on Twitter seem to think.

It’s likely the midfielder can’t be considered a viable choice on a consistent basis, but Gomez’s injury record has improved in recent seasons – so that could be a moot point.

But many supporters were happy enough with Fabinho at Stamford Bridge, but perhaps only as a one-off.

It does take the Brazilian away from midfield, where he is an important cog – but there is no denying a solid performance at the back gives Klopp options.

Here’s some select tweets by Liverpool fans:

Unpopular opinion. Liverpool are so much more solid with Fabinho instead of Gomez in Centre back — Dylan Main (@Dylanmain2000) September 20, 2020

So Fabinho is our second best centre back — Cal (@lfc98callum) September 20, 2020

First half good solid performance. We just need to keep going and the goals will come. Fabinho's looking awesome at centre back 👊 💪 — Davey.G LFC19🏆 (@DaveyG80) September 20, 2020

Fabinho was absolutely outstanding at centre back tbf. Actually think Fabinho has the ability to be a world class centre back if he wanted to. Has all the right necessary tools. Just a shame that he’s already one of the best holding midfielders in the world. — Anfield Fix (@AnfieldFix) September 20, 2020

One other note to make: even though he isn't an orthodox centre back, Fabinho looks very comfortable in that position. #CHELIV — Stuart Gaynor (@StueyG2009) September 20, 2020

Fabinho is quality at centre half! — K (@KR89JFT96) September 20, 2020

Fabinho second best centre half in the world — Keelyn Cotter (@KeelynCotter98) September 20, 2020

Fabinho as a Centre back >>>>> Maguire — vasco (@nanakwakuvasco) September 20, 2020

Mad how Fabinho is the second best centre half in the prem behind Virg — James Anderson (@JamesAndo01) September 20, 2020

Affordable, easy, secure. Start taking card payments with SumUp today. — SumUp (@SumUp) September 15, 2020

Fabinho walks into any side in the league at Centre half. — KenzoYerMeffLFC👁️ (@KenzoyermeffLFC) September 20, 2020

Fabinho’s centre back performance was the best thing from that first half — #19 (@_anjaleer) September 20, 2020

Fabinho has been very very decent in that centre back role. I am impressed. Excellent player through and through. — Coby B (@eric_coby) September 20, 2020