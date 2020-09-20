‘Much more solid’: Many Liverpool fans react to Fabinho’s performance at centre-back

Liverpool were without Joe Gomez and Joel Matip when they travelled down to London this weekend to take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Fabinho was drafted is as a makeshift centre-half alongside the absolute stalwart that is Virgil van Dijk, and he did an acceptable job.

His performance in the first-half got Liverpool fans talking, some going as far as to suggest the Reds were ‘much more solid‘ with the Brazilian at the back.

Jurgen Klopp is said to be interested in bringing a new centre-half this summer if funds can be made available, but it seems Fab may be more than enough.

At least that’s what many Liverpool supporters on Twitter seem to think.

It’s likely the midfielder can’t be considered a viable choice on a consistent basis, but Gomez’s injury record has improved in recent seasons – so that could be a moot point.

But many supporters were happy enough with Fabinho at Stamford Bridge, but perhaps only as a one-off.

It does take the Brazilian away from midfield, where he is an important cog – but there is no denying a solid performance at the back gives Klopp options.

