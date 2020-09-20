(Photo) Thiago snapped with Liverpool squad in London ahead of possible debut

New signing Thiago Alcantara has travelled with the rest of the Liverpool squad to London, ahead of the Reds clash with Chelsea this weekend.

In a photo shared by @Watch_LFC on Twitter, the midfielder can be seen wearing a mask (good lad!) alongside goalkeeper Adrian.

It remains to be seen if Thiago will be involved when the Reds take on Chelsea this afternoon, but fans will welcome the sight of him in training gear!

Take a look at the photo below: