Sale of key Liverpool midfielder this summer ruled out by James Pearce

Posted by
Sale of key Liverpool midfielder this summer ruled out by James Pearce

The Athletic’s James Pearce has quashed rumours Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could be set for the exit door at Anfield this summer.

In the following tweet, the the uber-reliable journalist says the midfielder remains a key part of Jurgen Klopp’s plans and there is zero chance he could leave this summer.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has been linked with a move to Wolves, with the deals involving Diogo Jota and Ki-Jana Hoever reportedly greasing the wheels.

That’s according to the Mirror, who claim the arrival of Thiago Alcantara could signal the end of the former Arsenal man’s career at Anfield.

MORE: La Liga bans Barcelona from signing Liverpool star Wijnaldum – report

Ox didn’t feature for the Reds during pre-season and has had rotten luck when it’s come to his injury record, but his departure would surprise us.

The midfielder is incredibly versatile, able to play in any midfield position and on either flanks, with even a willingness to play at full-back for Arsenal.

Liverpool are already off the mark in the Premier League this season, registering a tight 4-3 win at Anfield over newly promoted Leeds United.

It’s a big year ahead, and we’ll need all of the bodies we can to make sure we compete on all fronts – including Ox.

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top