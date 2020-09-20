Sale of key Liverpool midfielder this summer ruled out by James Pearce

The Athletic’s James Pearce has quashed rumours Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could be set for the exit door at Anfield this summer.

In the following tweet, the the uber-reliable journalist says the midfielder remains a key part of Jurgen Klopp’s plans and there is zero chance he could leave this summer.

I’m told there is zero chance of Liverpool selling Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain before the transfer deadline. He remains a key part of Klopp’s plans for the season ahead. #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) September 20, 2020

Oxlade-Chamberlain has been linked with a move to Wolves, with the deals involving Diogo Jota and Ki-Jana Hoever reportedly greasing the wheels.

That’s according to the Mirror, who claim the arrival of Thiago Alcantara could signal the end of the former Arsenal man’s career at Anfield.

Ox didn’t feature for the Reds during pre-season and has had rotten luck when it’s come to his injury record, but his departure would surprise us.

The midfielder is incredibly versatile, able to play in any midfield position and on either flanks, with even a willingness to play at full-back for Arsenal.

Liverpool are already off the mark in the Premier League this season, registering a tight 4-3 win at Anfield over newly promoted Leeds United.

It’s a big year ahead, and we’ll need all of the bodies we can to make sure we compete on all fronts – including Ox.