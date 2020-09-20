(Video) Alisson denies Chelsea’s Jorginho with first ever Liverpool penalty save

Alisson made the first penalty save of his Liverpool career by denying Chelsea midfielder Jorginho at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

It was a fairly dominant affair from the Reds, with the hosts pretty munch pinned in their own half for much of the 90 minutes.

The champions had the lion’s share of possession and Chelsea’s defence could only hold out for so long.

Sadio Mane bagged a brace, and Alisson’s penalty save on Jorginho late in the second-half eased in the three points for the Reds.

Take a look at the video of Ali’s save below (via beIN Sports):