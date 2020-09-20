(Video) All 16 goals Jota scored for Wolves last season, including belter v. Everton

Diogo Jota is now a Liverpool player after the Reds agreed a fee of around £41million for the transfer of the Portuguese forward with Wolves.

The 23-year-old has an impressive goal-scoring records with the West Midlands outfit, bagging 44 goals in 131 appearances.

Primarily playing as a left-winger, Jota has similarities with Sadio Mane before he signed for Liverpool – so here’s hoping he can emulate the Senegalese star at Anfield!

Jota scored 16 goals in all competitions for Wolves last season, bagging an impressive nine in 14 Europa League appearances.

Take a look at the video below, in which you can see all of his goals from 2019/20: