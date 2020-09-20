(Video) Big Klopp hug for Thiago after lovely Liverpool debut at Stamford Bridge

Thiago Alcantara made his debut for Liverpool against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon, coming on in the second-half to replace captain Jordan Henderson.

The midfielder has barely had any time to even train with the Reds yet, but he didn’t look a note out of tune as the champions cruised to a 2-0 victory.

Chelsea were pretty much pinned in their on half for the majority of the 90 minutes, and that was worsened by the introduction of Thiago.

After the game, manager Jurgen Klopp went over to his new star midfielder with a few words and a massive hug for the debutant.

