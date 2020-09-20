(Video) Mane pounces on Kepa mistake to bag brace for Liverpool v. Chelsea

He’s at it again! Superstar Sadio Mane has hit Chelsea for two with a goal that Kepa will be desperate to erase from his memory!

Moments after giving Liverpool the lead with some help from new signing Thiago Alcantara, the forward pressured the Blues’ goalkeeper who scuffed a clearance right into our No.10’s path.

Mo Salah bagged a hat-trick last week and now Mane’s notching up braces in no time – the Reds are going to be trouble again this season!

Take a watch of the video below (via Sky Sports):