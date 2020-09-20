(Video) Robertson sends Jorginho absolutely flying with textbook skill move

Whoops – one for the blooper reel! Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson completely sold Chelsea star Jorginho with a very simple skill move at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

The Scot was looking to work the ball out from attack, but was being pressured by the Italian midfielder deep in his own half.

A little shift to the left and Robbo was speeding off down the flank. A little too quickly for Jorginho, it seems – as he went absolutely flying!

Take a look at the funny video below (via SuperSport):