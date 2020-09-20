(Video) Thiago pulls the strings in midfield as Mane bags opener v. Chelsea

Get in! Superstar Sadio Mane strikes again with a wonderful headed effort to give Liverpool the lead over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

It didn’t take new signing Thiago Alcantara long to make an impact – the midfielder was on the field for a matter of minutes before playing a quick couple of passes between the goal-scorer and Naby Keita.

The ball then went out wide where a nice bit of play resulted in a lofted cross by Roberto Firmino, which Mane turned into the back of the net.

Not the best goalkeeping from Kepa, mind!

