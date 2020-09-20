(Video) What Nuno said about Jota hours before Liverpool transfer was confirmed

Nuno Espirito is one of the best managers in the Premier League in recent years, and losing star forward Diogo Jota wouldn’t have been in his preferred plans this summer.

But the Portuguese forward made the move to Liverpool this weekend and the boss has shown his class with a lovely message just before the transfer was made official.

Speaking to the press ahead of Wolves’ next fixture, Nuno said that Jota “is going to the right place” by taking a one-way ticket to Anfield this summer.

