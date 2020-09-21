Former Chelsea star Fabregas lauds Mane after bagging a brace against his old club

Former Chelsea and Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas has once again spoken of his admiration for Liverpool superstar Sadio Mane.

The Senegalese forward bagged a brace yesterday in the champions’ 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge, but the Spaniard only had positive things to say.

During the game, Fabregas tweeted that the Liverpool star is the best player in the Premier League – an opinion that isn’t novel, to be honest – but it garnered a wide response.

I’ll say it again. Mané best player in the League. — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) September 20, 2020

MORE: Klopp says Thiago is so good he didn’t need to train with the team before LFC debut

There were many Manchester City fans in Cesc’s replies posting photos Kevin De Bruyne with the caption ‘no lmaoooooo‘ in the hopes of sparking an intelligent debate.

Alas, it was to no avail.

We at Empire of the Kop believe the Belgian midfielder and Mane are on a similar level – they’re both firmly at the top of the game right now.

There are a number of elite players around the world and the duo certainly fall into that category, alongside the likes of Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool are off to a flying start to the new season, taking six points a possible six so far and scoring seven goals – 2020/21 is going to be a wild ride!