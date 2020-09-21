(Image) New angle of Christensen rugby-tackling Mane proves it was a deserved red card

Sadio Mane was a pest for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge yesterday, with the Senegal superstar bagging a brace – but it could have easily been a hat-trick.

The forward was through on goal late in the first-half when it was still 0-0, but he was clattered by Andreas Christensen.

As the Danish defender was the last man, he was shown a red card for the challenge.

This caused a bit of controversy, but a new angle of the challenge shared to Twitter lays bare what a clumsy tackle it was from the Chelsea man – and a deserved sending off.

Take a look at the image below: