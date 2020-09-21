(Image) New angle of Christensen rugby-tackling Mane proves it was a deserved red card

Sadio Mane was a pest for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge yesterday, with the Senegal superstar bagging a brace – but it could have easily been a hat-trick.
The forward was through on goal late in the first-half when it was still 0-0, but he was clattered by Andreas Christensen.
As the Danish defender was the last man, he was shown a red card for the challenge.
This caused a bit of controversy, but a new angle of the challenge shared to Twitter lays bare what a clumsy tackle it was from the Chelsea man – and a deserved sending off.
Take a look at the image below:
Sadio Mané was man of the match. Finished off a brilliant team passing move, chased down an errant pass and pressured Kepa into a mistake, and even had time to give young Christensen a piggyback pic.twitter.com/YXLiDJP2ff
— Nath | LFC | 19 x 🏆 (@grubbavitch) September 21, 2020
COMMENTS